Five shot, 2 dead after celebration of life event in Minnesota: police

Two of five people shot after a celebration of life in Minnesota have died, police say.

Officers were called out around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dale Street North in St. Paul for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a “chaotic scene.” Officers requested fire medics but were informed some of the injured people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

One man was pronounced dead by fire medics and another man was pronounced dead at a hospital after arriving in a private vehicle.

Among the other three victims of the shooting, one man is in critical condition at a hospital, one woman is in stable condition at a hospital and another woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY DETERMINES IF NAMES OR GENDER PRONOUNS WOULD BE ‘PATENTLY OFFENSIVE’

The parking lot the shooting happened belongs to Kings Crossing, an apartment building for low-income senior citizens, according to FOX 9.

Police say at the conclusion of the celebration of life, an altercation occurred and shots were fired in the lot.

MINNESOTA BILL WOULD MANDATE PAID SICK LEAVE FROM ALMOST ALL EMPLOYERS

Investigators are conducting interviews to understand what happened and who is responsible.

A motive, in this case, has not been determined, although investigators do not believe it was a random shooting. No arrests have been made.

16-INCH KNIFE FOUND IN APARTMENT OF MINNESOTA SENIOR KILLED AFTER THREATENING POLICE

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to positively identify the victims and determine their exact causes of death. Police will release that information when it is available.

The shooting deaths mark the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in St. Paul.