Five Valentine’s Day crimes of passion

Valentine’s Day isn’t always candy and roses, dinner dates, romance – or even a night alone.

Olympic track star Oscar Pistorius gunned down his girlfriend, shocking cold cases remain unsolved, a freshly dumped felon opened fire on his departing ex, and a wife-killing doctor’s cover-up plan fell apart.

Here are five deadly Valentine’s Day cases – some of which remained unsolved decades later.

OSCAR PISTORIUS DOCUMENTARY DETAILS OLYMPIAN’S ‘FALL FROM GRACE’ AFTER MURDER CONVICTION, DIRECTOR SAYS

Oscar Pistorius, a former Olympian, in 2013 shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, through a bathroom door.

He and the 27-year-old had been dating for three months.

He claimed he thought an intruder had snuck in through the window of his Pretoria, South Africa, home and that he opened fire in self-defense.

Prosecutors tore apart his claims, alleging that his story didn’t add up, but a South African judge found him guilty of a lesser charge.

Authorities appealed and later secured the murder conviction – for which his sentence was revised in 2015.

Last year, he began the process to seek an early release.

Pistorius was born with no fibula bones in his lower legs, and he became famous for running with a pair of carbon fiber prosthetics.

GRAPHIC NEW PHOTOS OF CRIME SCENE WHERE PISTORIUS SHOT GIRLFRIEND

His career reached a highpoint in 2012 when he became the first double-leg amputee runner to compete in a track race at the London Olympics.

Jesse McBane, 19, and Patricia Mann, 20, were last seen at a Valentine’s Day dance in North Carolina on Feb. 12, 1971.

Although the murders are not believed to have happened on the holiday itself, the double slayings became known as the “Valentine’s Day killings.”

Police found the young couple tied to a tree on Feb. 25.

They had both been strangled and investigators found signs of torture, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“It wasn’t one continuous pulling tight of a rope around their neck to strangle them to death,” Maj. Tim Horne told the Raleigh-based WRAL in 2018. “It appeared to be a situation where the rope was tightened, then they let it go, let them regain their breath, regain consciousness possibly, and then they were strangled again.”

The case remains unsolved.

Cassandra Rundle, a 37-year-old office worker and mother of two from Colorado Springs, was found dead with her 12-year-old son, Detrick Sturm, and 10-year-old daughter Melanie Sturm in 1985. All three had been strangled.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the autopsy revealed both Rundle and her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

LAS VEGAS POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN TWO COLD CASES DATING BACK TO THE 1990S

The bodies were discovered by her second ex-husband, David Peltzer, who was reportedly dropping by with a Valentine’s Day gift.

The Associated Press reported in 1985 that Rundle, twice divorced, had put out a pair of personal ads in the local newspaper and received 85 responses. She was believed to have met about 12 of them in person by the time of the slaying.

The case remains unsolved.

“For Colorado Springs Police Department, it’s our only unsolved triple murder, and not only that, but there are two children involved, so the case itself is pretty traumatic,” Colorado Springs Cold Case Detective Rachel Cruz-Rodgers told FOX 21 in 2020, 35 years after the slayings.

Dr. John Hamilton placed the initial 911 call after his wife was strangled and beaten to death in Oklahoma on Valentine’s Day 2001.

Police arrived to find a pair of cords wrapped tight around her neck and her skull fractured, according to the Mirror.

Hamilton was a gynecologist and abortion provider, according to the report, and his wife had allegedly received threats from pro-life groups. Investigators, however, zeroed in on her husband as a suspect.

He was convicted of first-degree murder after a blood-spatter expert testified in court that stains on his shirt were likely obtained during the brutal beating and not after.

NORTH CAROLINA FORMER SOLDIER LINKED TO 2010 COLD CASE ARRESTED: POLICE

He remains behind bars at the R.B. Dick Conner Correctional Center in Homin, Oklahoma.

Gibson Paul found himself getting dumped on Feb. 14, 2011, grabbed a gun and opened fire on the car as his live-in girlfriend, Tomicka Peterson, was trying to leave with friends.

He struck her five times and injured another passenger, who survived. Three others in the car, a male driver, another woman and a 3-year-old girl, escaped physical injury.

After the shooting, Paul fled from Riviera Beach to Tennessee, where police arrested him on the Florida charges.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge sentenced him to life in prison.

He is currently housed at the Liberty Correctional Institution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.