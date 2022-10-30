Flames’ Darryl Sutter gives crucial reason why Jonathan Huberdeau left bench in 1st period

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter found himself going viral on Saturday night after his postgame press conference when asked about Jonathan Huberdeau’s absence at one point of the game.

The Flames fell to the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 after Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored goals in the third period. Hyman finished the game with two goals.

Huberdeau left the bench for a brief moment in the first period. Sutter was questioned about it after the game.

“I think he had to go take a s—,” Sutter responded.

Huberdeau was acquired from the Florida Panthers in a major offseason move that yielded the Eastern Conference team Matthew Tkachuk. The two-time All-Star spent 10 years with the Panthers and was one of their top players for a while before the trade was made.

This season, Huberdeau has one goal and four assists through seven games. He didn’t score against the Oilers on Saturday.

“We didn’t play bad. A couple bad bounces at the end and, obviously, the best player took advantage,” he said after the game.

Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie had goals for the Flames in the loss. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his first loss of the season. The Flames fell to 5-2-0 on the year.

The Oilers improved to 6-3-0 on the year behind Stuart Skinner’s 40 saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.