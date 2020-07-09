Flash Flood WATCH into Friday

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING…

Cape May County, NJ

Caroline County, MD

Cumberland County, NJ

Sussex County, DE

Queen Anne’s County, MD

Talbot County, MD

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

Wicomico County, MD

Somerset County, MD

Worcester County, MD

Dorchester County, MD

Heavy rain associated with a coastal low is expected to start very late tonight and continue through the day on Friday. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.