Fleeing motorist shot, killed by Indianapolis officer during foot pursuit

An Indianapolis police officer fatally shot a motorist who fled on foot Thursday during a traffic stop, police said.

Police did not immediately release information about the reason for the traffic stop or other details, including the identity of the motorist.

Sgt. Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers initiated the traffic stop about 9:45 a.m. in northeast Indianapolis.

“Immediately the driver fled the vehicle and a short foot pursuit occurred,” she told reporters at the scene.

Cook said preliminary information suggested that an officer fired his weapon and shot the driver, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A gun that didn’t belong to an IMPD officer was also found on the scene, she said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.