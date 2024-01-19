Florida 10-year-old crashes car reported stolen by family during rush hour

A 10-year-old who took a relative’s car without permission suffered minor injuries after crashing it on a freeway near St. Petersburg, Florida, during the evening rush on Thursday.

The child crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 275 after sideswiping a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said, according to FOX 13.

The child suffered minor injuries and no one in the pickup truck was injured.

Police didn’t reveal any details about why the child decided to drive the car.

There have been no reports of charges against the child or any family members.

Last September in Florida, a 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister from North Port drove their mother’s car for three hours before they were found over 200 miles away in Alachua.

The car had been reported stolen, and the children were reported as missing.

The children said they left in the car because they were upset their mom had taken away their electronic devices.

The Police Department explained that the only possible charge that could have been filed was driving without a license, “since the owner of the vehicle did not wish to pursue criminal charges. This crime is a criminal traffic violation and a juvenile will not be accepted into the department of juvenile justice for misdemeanor criminal traffic.”