Florida 14-year-old shot and killed when someone opens fire into crowd of juveniles, police say

A 14-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed when someone opened fire into a crowd of kids at a indoor park.

Police responded to the Dezerland Action Park in Orlando on Saturday night, in response to a group of minors loitering in a parking lot, the Orlando Police Department said. As the crowd began to disperse, someone began shooting.

Three teens were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital.

The boy killed was identified as Trevon Robinson, police said.

Another boy, also 14, remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, while a third has been released from the hospital.

No suspects have been identified.

“This remains a very active investigation and our homicide detectives continue to follow-up on all leads,” Orlando police said in a news release.