Florida 5-year-old boy dies after ingesting cocaine, fentanyl while mom was dealing in narcotics: Police

A Florida 5-year-old boy tragically died after ingesting fentanyl and cocaine while his mother was dealing narcotics, police say.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that 22-year-old Glendalis Godreau Torres was dealing drugs out of her home in August 2022 in Orlando, Florida, when her son ingested some narcotics.

Court records say that the young boy was found unresponsive and later declared dead at the hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, a toxicology report revealed the little boy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Homicide detectives, investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death, determined that the child’s mother was allegedly involved in drug dealing from their home. Police said that the investigation revealed that the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in the child’s system was linked to his mother’s drug dealing activities.

Torres was charged with aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, August 23.