Florida alleged robber armed with gun claims ‘I’m from Chicago, bro,’ leaves when clerk displays own weapon

A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said.

Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that “became a worse decision” when he walked into a convenience store on Sept. 9 with a visible shotgun to his side, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

He is charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Tate walked around the store for a few seconds before a clerk out of view from a camera in the store is heard talking to him, according to security footage. The clerk apparently noticed Tate arming himself before he entered the store and went into a back room to arm himself with his personal weapon, authorities said.

“I don’t mean no harm, I’m just not from around here,” Tate is heard saying while holding his weapon. “I got a big (expletive) (expletive) gun, but I’m not from around here is what I’m saying. I’m from Chicago bro.”

Tate is heard asking the employee what kind of weapon he is holding. The employee responds before Tate slowly walks out of the store.

“He then fumbles for words, resorting to meaningless babble about being from Chicago,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Words seem to fail you when your felony attempt is thwarted by lawful and righteous force.”

Tate was arrested on Sept. 15 in Santa Rose County, authorities said, adding “You’re not in Chicago anymore; you’re under arrest.”

The Benelli shotgun he allegedly used was also recovered, authorities said.