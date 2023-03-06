Florida alligator bites man on his front porch after he opens door: police

A Florida man opened the front door to his home Saturday evening and was attacked by an alligator that had been waiting for him outside.

The man opened the front door of his home in the 1100 block of Champions Drive, Daytona Beach shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday. Police said the man had heard a noise and thought it might be someone looking for his son.

The alligator lunged at the man and bit him on his upper thigh. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical personnel.

LACROSSE PRACTICE INTERRUPTED AFTER ALLIGATOR TAKES THE FIELD AT FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL

Officers located the alligator near the front entrance to the residence. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene and called a trapper who euthanized the alligator.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency for additional comment.

The attack comes after an 85-year-old Florida woman was killed last month when an alligator attacked her as she was walking her dog.

Local media reported that the woman was walking the pet by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when a 10-foot alligator jumped out and grabbed her.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.