Florida authorities say truck carrying 1,000 milk crates overturns on highway

A truck carrying more than 1,000 crates of milk overturned on a highway in Florida on Thursday morning.

The Seminole County Fire Department wrote in a tweet that one person was inside the ruck at the time of the crash on Thursday morning, according to FOX 35.

A spokeswoman for the fire department said that the driver suffered minor injuries, adding that over 1,000 crates of milk were inside the truck when it crashed.

As a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said that some of the milk spilled down a nearby storm drain, but isn’t considered to be hazardous.

“This morning: Semi overturned on 436 and Red Bug Lake Rd. Filled with gallon jugs of milk. One person inside & minor injuries. Seminole County Fire Department on scene: Tower 25, Rescue 25, Engine 27 & Battalion 2,” the fire department wrote in a tweet.