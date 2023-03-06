Florida bakery owner dies after allegedly being attacked by own son

The owner of a Florida bakery and farm has died after she and her husband were allegedly attacked by their son at home last month.

Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe, owners of Knaus Berry Farm in the Redlands, were at their home in the Redlands when their 30-year-old son, Travis Grafe, allegedly attacked them on Feb. 17, WSVN-TV first reported.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report that Rachel has succumbed to the injuries sustained at her home two weeks ago,” Knaus Berry Farm wrote in a Sunday post on Instagram. “Jesus called Rachel home at approximately 1:45 this afternoon.”

The bakery, famous for its cinnamon sticky buns, will be open Monday for the remainder of the week as it prepares to “celebrate” Rachel Grafe’s life.

“Once again, we want to thank the entire community. You are family! You have been a great support and inspiration. Thank you for your prayers and concern!” the bakery continued.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava remembered Rachel Grafe as “a woman of strength and grace who embodied the values of hard work, family, and community” in a comment on the Knaus Berry Farm Instagram post, adding that her “heartfelt condolences go out to the Knaus family and all who knew and loved her.”

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to a violent domestic dispute in the 15700 block of SW 248 Street in the Redlands, authorities told Fox News Digital last month.

An injured husband and wife at the home told responding officers that their son attacked them with a “blunt object” before he fled the scene, authorities said.

Travis Grafe reportedly has a traumatic brain injury, according to WPLG.

He is being held on $25,000 bond at Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation. He is facing four charges, including attempted murder, robbery and two counts of aggravated battery.

