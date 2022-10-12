Florida Border Patrol agents arrest Cuban migrants after they make landfall on windsurfing boards

Two illegal Cuban immigrants were arrested Wednesday after landing in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards, officials said.

The migrants were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector and were processed for removal proceedings.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) later tweeted that the migrants landed near the Seven Mile Bridge.

Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, told the Miami Herald that the migrants had departed from the Matanzas region of Cuba.

No injuries were reported. Fox News Digital has reached out to CBP for more information.

The arrest comes as border officials are dealing with one of the largest influx of maritime migration from Cuba to South Florida in nearly a decade.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon’s stopped an illegal Cuban migration venture from landing in the U.S.

And two weeks ago, U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued four Cuban migrants off the Florida coast as Hurricane Ian was barreling towards the state.