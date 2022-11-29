Florida boy missing after falling into lake, hit by boat propeller: ‘Unimaginable nightmare’

A search is ongoing at a lake in Florida for a 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat and was struck by its propeller over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Annie near Dundee, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It’s a tragedy, and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, adding that authorities have deployed “extensive” resources in the search. “We’re working in a large lake with depths up to about 16-feet, with poor visibility, but we’ve been out there 24-hours a day, and will continue to be there until we find him.”

The boy was with his two brothers on their father’s pontoon when he fell over the front of the vessel and was struck by the boat’s propeller. His father dove into the water after him while another son called 911 for help.

BODY FOUND OFFSHORE IN MEXICO WHERE ARIZONA COUPLE WENT MISSING WHILE KAYAKING ON THANKSGIVING

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue crews immediately responded to the lake and launched boats in search of the missing child.

Judd said that authorities have only recovered the boy’s shirt, which was found wrapped around the boat’s propeller.

The sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team, marine, aviation, and drone units have all been searching for the boy, the agency said.

FLORIDA WOMAN DIES IN TEST DRIVE OUTSIDE CAR DEALERSHIP

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have also been involved in the search and recovery efforts.

The boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office, which added that he was not required to wear one by law.