Florida braces for active hurricane season amid pandemic: ‘The last thing we need is another catastrophe’

As the country steps into hurricane season, people will have to make tough choices for their safety. Residents say they feel they may have to choose the lesser of two evils, risking death as a hurricane hits or taking their chances on a crowded shelter. Florida’s Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz says they are considering concerns about the virus while planning for a potentially active hurricane season. For example, increasing the number of shelters, leaving more space per family, and having a lot of essential supplies like masks and thermometers. Frank Rollason, the director of Miami’s Office of Emergency Management says his biggest fear is that people will choose to follow coronavirus advice and stay at home in the case of an emergency.