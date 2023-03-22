Florida burglary suspect hits police officer with car, takes off: video

A police officer in Florida is recovering at home after being struck by a car believed to be stolen, and the person responsible is still on the loose.

It all started around 2 p.m. Monday when Sarasota police responded to investigate a vehicle burglary on Bird Key, according to a news release. Victims told the responding officers that personal items were stolen from their vehicle. Officers discovered video evidence and identified a white, four-door S-Series Mercedes as the suspect vehicle involved.

The suspect vehicle was seen on Longboat Key around 5 p.m., around the same time police there were investigating a stolen vehicle.

Just after 9 p.m., the white Mercedes was spotted back on Bird Key. Officers strategically placed their patrol vehicles at the entrance/exit of the island to stop the Mercedes from leaving.

When officers learned the Mercedes was driving back toward them, one officer anticipated the car would try to drive on a side street or crash into one of the parked patrol vehicles.

The Mercedes drove past a parked patrol car as the officer jumped into the air just before being hit, sending him flipping over the vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital but is now recovering at home.

“When we watched the video this morning in our command staff meeting it was horrific. It was terrible,” Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said during a news conference Tuesday. “We all gasped as we saw the officer jump about four to six inches off the ground and really save his own life.”

Sarasota Police officers followed the Mercedes away from Bird Key as it drove east on John Ringling Causeway, north on U.S. 41, east on Fruitville before it was abandoned in the 2900 block of Orange Avenue. When officers arrived, no one was in the vehicle.

No suspect has been arrested at this time, but police have released footage of the person behind the wheel of the Mercedes. When the suspect is found, the person faces attempted murder, fleeing to elude, burglary and possibly more charges, Chief Troche said.

Troche said investigators believe the Mercedes was stolen out of south Florida.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com