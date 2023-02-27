Florida bus riders on edge after multiple sexual assaults

Deputies in Florida are urging people to be vigilant after a series of sexual assaults at bus stops recently.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, a man wearing a mask armed with a gun approached a woman at the bus stop on North Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard in Orlando and sexually assaulted her, Orange County deputies said.

The attack comes three weeks after a similar incident nearby at a bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. In that case, deputies said a man wearing a mask dressed head to toe in black demanded money from two women prior to sexually assaulting them.

The incidents have bus riders nervous for themselves, and others.

“I take that bus to work, to visit my family. It kind of scares me for my nieces, my family,” one bus rider told FOX 35 News.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.