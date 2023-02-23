Florida cop killer on death row eats last meal before execution

The Florida death row inmate slated to be the first executed in four years ate his last meal Thursday, hours before he was expected to die by lethal injection.

Donald Dillbeck, 59, woke up early and was described by corrections officials as “calm” and “followed his normal routine.” He ate his last meal at 9:45 a.m.

The meal consisted of fried shrimp, mushrooms, onion rings, ice cream, pecan pie and chocolate, officials said.

To avoid extravagance, the food to prepare the meals must cost no more than $40 and must be purchased locally, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Dillbeck, 59, is slated to be put to death at 6 p.m. local time at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. He was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman during a carjacking at a mall in Tallahassee in 1990.

The stabbing came two days after he escaped from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff’s deputy in 1979. The execution will be Florida’s first of the year and its first since 2019. The state currently has 301 people on death row.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block Dillbeck’s execution