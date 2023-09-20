Florida couple allegedly performed sex acts on children, face life in prison

A Manatee County, Florida, couple has been arrested for allegedly possessing, transmitting and producing child pornography involving youth between the ages of 10 months and 10 years old.

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24, have both been charged with capital sexual battery, a crime punishable with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said its Internet Crimes Against Children unit received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 5, 2023, regarding child sexual abuse material being transmitted on Facebook.

Once the images were verified to be child exploitation material, the investigation led detectives to a residence on the 5000 block of 23rd Street West in Bradenton, where the images were believed to have been transmitted from.

After further investigation, detectives contacted Bassler and Campany on Sept. 13, which the sheriff’s office said built probable cause for a search warrant at the residence.

When detectives executed the search warrant, a tablet listed in the cyber tip was seized along with several other electronics.

A forensic investigation was conducted on the electronic devices, and according to the sheriff’s office, numerous images and videos of child exploitation, including Bassler and Campany performing sex acts on the children, were found.

Bassler and Campany have allegedly confessed to the crimes, the sheriff’s office added.

Campany was arrested on Sept. 14 for capital sexual battery, while Bassler was arrested the next day on the same charge.

Both suspects face additional charges of possession, transmission and production of child pornography.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims and encourage anyone who suspects their children were in contact with Bassler or Campany to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at 941-747-3011 ext. 2522.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.