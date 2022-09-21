Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants ‘welcomed’ in his city

Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town.

“Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m,” Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

BIDEN QUESTIONED ON MIGRANT SURGE, SAYS ‘NOT RATIONAL’ TO ‘SEND THEM BACK’ TO VENEZUELA, CUBA, NICARAGUA

His statement follows Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis sending two planes carrying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard last Wednesday night.

The mayor said that immigrants would be “welcomed” and the $12 million of Florida’s budget set aside to remove migrants from the state could be used “to house them, and they will add to cultural and economic foundation of our city.”

“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” DeSantis’ office said at the time.