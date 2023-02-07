Florida deputies arrest high school employee who allegedly had sex with underage student

Deputies in Florida say that a high school employee allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says that Briona Inman, 24, a paraprofessional at Freedom High School allegedly “befriended” a male student who was 16-years-old and eventually had sex with him. Deputies say that on December 22, 2022, Inman took the student back to her residence and “engaged in sexual intercourse with him.”

On Monday, deputies were informed of the incident and arrested Inman on Tuesday after an investigation.

Inman was initially charged with authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that Inman used her position to prey on a student.

“Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student,” Chronister said. “This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools.”