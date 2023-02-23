Florida deputies release bodycam video from shooting that killed 3, including TV news reporter and 9-year-old

Deputies near Orlando, Florida, released bodycam video relating to the arrest of Keith Moses, who is a suspect in the killing of three people, including a TV news reporter and a 9-year-old, on Wednesday.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is a suspect in two shootings on Wednesday in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando, which resulted in three deaths and two injuries. Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, Nathacha Augustin, 38, and T’yonna Major, 9, were fatally shot Wednesday. Jesse Walden, 29, a videographer for Spectrum News 13, was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The 9-year-old’s mother was also shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at around 11 a.m. when deputies responded to the Pine Hills neighborhood and found Augustin dead after she was shot.

Deputies responded to a separate shooting allegedly committed by Moses at around 4 p.m. when Lyons, Major, her mother and Walden were shot.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Moses was an acquaintance of the woman killed on Wednesday morning but has no known connections to the mother, 9-year-old or journalists who were shot.

Mina said it’s unclear why the journalists were targeted, adding that the two Spectrum News 13 journalists were in Pine Hills covering the homicide from earlier that day when they were shot.

“It’s unclear why exactly they were targeted. And, you know, certainly we’re going to look into that,” Mina said.

Deputies said that Moses has a lengthy criminal history that includes at least eight felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests ranging from gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

In the body-camera video, deputies can be heard telling Moses to “get on the f—ing ground.”

“They killing me,” Moses repeatedly shouted.

At one point, a deputy says that “there’s a [weapon] in his pocket.”

“Grab the [weapon],” a deputy says. “It’s hot still,” a deputy says after he removed the gun from the suspect’s pocket.

An arrest affidavit released by the sheriff’s office states that Augustin was found Wednesday morning “laying on her stomach” outside a white Hyundai that had blood on the inside. The affidavit states that she was shot on the left side of her chin.

A witness interviewed by police said he was driving a white Hyundai at around 10:30 a.m. and picked up Augustin at her house. While driving around and smoking cannabis for 30 minutes, he saw Moses walking, noting that he “seemed down,” and offered him a ride. Moses is the witness’ cousin, according to the affidavit.

Moses sat behind Augustine, and the witness told police he heard a loud “bang” about 30 seconds after Moses got into the car, adding that he then saw Augustin with blood on her face and decided to pull over and call 911.

When the witness pulled over, Moses fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Moses was initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Augustin, and deputies say that additional charges will be added for the fatal shootings of Lyons and Major as well as the shooting of Walden and the mother.

Moses is being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond status.

A spokesperson for Spectrum News told Fox News Digital that the company is mourning the loss of a colleague.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery,” the spokesperson said. “This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.