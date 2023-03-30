Florida deputies rescue missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s in woods while searching for robbery suspect

Deputies in Florida were “in the right place at the right time” on Monday when they discovered a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s while searching for a robbery suspect in the woods, authorities said.

Deputies had responded to the 100 block of E. Bearss Avenue in search of the fleeing suspect and began canvassing the woods along I-275, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Aerial footage from a sheriff’s helicopter shows the chopper crew leading deputies through the trees toward an individual who appeared to be crawling on the ground.

Deputies believed they had located the suspect, but as they inched closer to the individual, they realized he was an elderly man who had been reported missing a day earlier near the University of South Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

“That is wild,” a deputy in the helicopter says, adding, “That’s amazing. Great job everybody.”

The 75-year-old man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was safely rescued and reunited with his family, according to officials.

“What a wonderful example of being in the right place at the right time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies were working diligently doing their job to apprehend a suspect, and were able to recognize a citizen in need of help. We’re grateful that this was able to end in a safe return for the missing person and his family.”

It was unclear whether the deputies were able to locate the robbery suspect.