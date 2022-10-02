Florida deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after her car was swept away

Deputies in Florida sprang to action and formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In a video shared on social media by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, body camera footage shows five deputies creating a human chain and venturing into 10-feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman.

The woman was in a car being swept away by floodwaters at Dean Road and Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. Deputies said it was an extreme current caused by a surge in the Little Econlockhatchee River.

“Perhaps it was kismet that one deputy who rushed to the scene had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Five deputies formed a human chain and used that rope to venture into rushing water 10 feet deep to save the woman.”

On Saturday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said officials had rescued 1,076 civilians from flooded areas, rescued and transported 78 civilians from flooded elderly care facilities, performed two hoist rescues and 178 rotary wing rescues.