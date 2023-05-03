Florida deputy helps deliver baby on shoulder of highway in dramatic video

A Florida deputy sprang into action on Sunday when a panicked driver approached him on the side of a highway and said his wife was about to give birth, authorities said.

Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones raced to help the mother, who was laying across the front seats of the car on the shoulder of Highway 60 in Plant City, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office shared video from Jones’ body camera that showed the deputy providing encouragement and emotional support – along with a light-hearted joke.

“Is this your first baby,” Jones asked the mother as he held her hand.

BEES SWARM ARIZONA FAMILY DURING PHOTO SHOOT, STING MOTHER MORE THAN 75 TIMES AS SHE PROTECTS KIDS

When the mother replied that she has given birth before, Jones asked how many children she had.

“This is the sixth,” the mother said.

“Six! Woo! Y’all need a better hobby!” the deputy exclaimed as the pair shared a laugh.

When it became clear that an ambulance would not reach the vehicle in time, officials said Jones used his training to ensure the safe delivery of the baby inside the car.

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER OF RARE QUINTUPLETS REVEALS FIRST PHOTOS OF HER BABIES AS THEY ‘REACH NEW MILESTONES’

“Within minutes, a beautiful, healthy baby girl was born,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones, who has served with the sheriff’s office since 2001, was “thrilled” to help welcome the baby girl into the world, according to officials, and even suggested naming her “Red,” after his own nickname.

However, the father of the baby, Luis Lopez, told WTSP-TV that they named the baby girl Lexela Luis Lopez.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that he was “extremely proud of Jones’ dedication to serving the community and noted that this was not the deputy’s first baby delivery.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby!” the sheriff said. “While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands.”

“I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness,” Chronister said. “Congratulations!”