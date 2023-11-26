Florida dismembered body discovered, suspect dies from self inflicted gunshot wound: authorities

An Inverness, Florida man suspected of murdering another man on Thanksgiving was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home, and later died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible murder that took place in Inverness last Thursday.

When they arrived, the deputies knocked on the front door to announce they were there but did not receive an answer from anyone inside.

FLORIDA MAN CONFESSES TO MURDERING BROTHER, KICKS DETECTIVE: ‘I JUST KILLED MY BROTHER’

The law enforcement officials then checked the perimeter of the home, and once in the backyard, they discovered a butcher-style knife on the ground, blood and drag marks.

A press release from the department noted that after the discovery, the deputies believed the caller’s claims that a murder had taken place were true. They made additional attempts to contact anyone inside the home before entering and finding 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Senior seated in his living room and unresponsive, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen.

FLORIDA MAN HITS MAN WITH LEAF BLOWER AFTER FENDER BENDER: ‘IRATE’

Emergency medical crews arrived on the scene and began to administer medical treatment before flying Dimick Senior to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A further investigation conducted by detectives led them to the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who the sheriff’s office said was found in the trunk of his own vehicle.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”