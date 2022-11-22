Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide

Florida authorities believe that a double-murder suicide in the western part of the state was related to a dispute over an eviction.

Hernando County, Florida Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a video statement on Monday that police were called to a home around 2 p.m. by a person who needed help evicting a relative who had been living there, WTVT-TV reported.

When deputies arrived, they observed no crimes being committed and left after explaining to the homeowner the logistics of the eviction process.

Three hours later, a 911 call came in from the same address, where the dispatcher reported to hearing gunshots.

Deputies returned to the home and found three people dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say all three of the deceased were related by blood or marriage, and it is not yet clear who fired the fatal shots.

It is believed that two of the people were murdered and the third committed suicide.

“As more information is developed we’ll get it out via press release, but we did want to let the individuals in the neighborhood of Wellington know that this is an isolated incident,” Sheriff Nienhuis said.

“It does appear to be a double murder suicide, and it is contained right now there is no suspect on the loose.”