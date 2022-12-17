Florida family’s Chick-fil-A gets snatched off porch by hungry bear

One hungry black bear took to heart Chick-fil-A’s tagline to ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ and swiped a Floridian family’s dinner delivery off their front porch.

Doorbell camera footage shows the large sneaky black bear roaming up to the family’s Seminole County, Florida home, and sniffing around their Santa decorations before swiping a delivery bag of 30-piece chicken nuggets and fries from Chick-fil-A.

In the home’s surveillance video, the homeowner is heard explaining that the large bear went after the chicken nuggets and friend, but left the salad in the plastic bag.

FLORIDA PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS IMAGE OF HERON FLYING OFF WITH BABY ALLIGATOR: ‘RIGHT PLACE AT RIGHT TIME’

“All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn’t want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad…weird,” homeowner Paul Newman is heard saying on the home’s surveillance camera recording.

After taking the signature red Chick-fil-A carry-out bag off the family’s front porch, the large black bear slinked back into the darkness.

“Aren’t these guys supposed to be hibernating instead of stealing our food???” Newman’s wife joked on Facebook.

‘LIFE SENTENCE’: MOTHER OF FLORIDA LAWYER KILLED IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT DETAILS FAMILY’S FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

A second video posted by the family shows the trash left behind in Newman’s yard after the bear enjoyed its meal of chicken nuggets.

Florida Fish and Wildlife reports that food availability for black bears is low during the winter months, even in Florida.

The state’s black bear population is around 4,000 – with two of the largest found in 2015 in Seminole County weighing 740 pounds and 760 pounds. The City of Oviedo calls Seminole County “Bear Country” because of the large population of black bears in the area.

Officials request that residents report any bear sightings to Fish and Wildlife at 352-732-1225.