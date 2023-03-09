Florida father arrested for allegedly shooting at naked roommate who got in bed with teenage daughter: police

A Florida man was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun at his roommates through a closed door after one of them got into bed with the suspect’s teenage daughter, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers first received a call at 12:32 a.m. that stated Miller had just fired a gun at his roommates through a closed bedroom door. Miller also apparently called 911 and said that he fired the gun because “one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom,” according to police.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR POISONING MULTIPLE NEIGHBORHOOD PETS WITH ANTIFREEZE

When police arrived, they learned that the victims, a couple, were renting a bedroom from Miller and all three had been drinking heavily together earlier in the evening.

One of the roommates told police that he “mistakenly went into the bedroom of the teenage female who lives at that location.”

“Once the teenager realized a naked male was sleeping next to her, she went to Mr. Miller to let him know what had transpired; she did not allege a crime had occurred against her,” police said.

The roommate who got into bed with the teenager went back to his bedroom with his spouse, where Miller allegedly started banging on their door and shouting, “I’ll kill you.”

Miller is accused of firing a handgun three to four times into the floor. Officers also found bullet holes in the bedroom door of the roommates, according to police.

Miller was booked into the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.