Florida father, son sought after allegedly beating man unconscious at wedding reception, sheriff says

A Florida man and his son are being sought for beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception over the weekend, authorities said.

Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, are wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery linked to a fight at the gathering in Lake Helen, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“This has to be our first father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK post, but they earned it,” Chitwood wrote on social media. “Not just kicking a man when he’s down – but when he’s unconscious.”

Authorities said the pair beat up Tyler Kaltenbach. A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

FLORIDA DENTIST ACCUSED OF KILLING EX-BROTHER-IN-LAW IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT DENIED PRE-TRIAL RELEASE

Someone called 911 and said they found him clinging to life on the ground, but did not know who attacked him at the Granville Farms wedding venue, Fox Orlando reported.

“This isn’t like a punch. This is the guy goes down, and then you stomp on him until he’s unconscious. This could have easily been a murder,” Chitwood told the news outlet. “Somebody could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time.”

An attorney for Kaltenback’s family told the news station the 36-year-old will have to undergo facial reconstructive surgery.

“Dental work is going to be extensive. All of his upper teeth were kicked out. Many of his lower teeth,” attorney Sara Howeller said.

Authorities say O’Grady and Falkinburg both have extensive, violent criminal histories.

“Now’s the time for a father to show his son what it means to accept responsibility for his actions,” Chitwood posted online. “Turn yourselves in and give your side of the story.”