Florida girl, 6, saves herself from would-be kidnapper by biting attacker: ‘Knew how to fight back’

A 6-year-old girl foiled a would-be kidnapper’s plan when she bit him and ran away after he attempted to abduct her from her apartment complex in Florida.

According to the Miami Police Department, the girl named A’hylric was playing outside in the courtyard of her apartment complex on Thursday, July 6 at around 8 p.m. with her siblings when they noticed a white Range Rover parked nearby.

Eventually, the other children returned home, but the young girl decided to spend more time outside, police said.

The child was then approached by 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas who grabbed the young girl by the arm and began carrying her away, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC South Florida.

“She stated that she was suddenly grabbed by the arm and pulled toward the rear of the stairs. The victim began to fight back and pulled away from the defendant,” the arrest report said. “The defendant then picked up the victim and began to carry her away.”

As A’hylric was being carried away by her alleged abductor, the girl forcefully bit Venegas on the arm, forcing him to drop her, the report said.

Venegas allegedly slapped the young girl and dashed towards the front of the apartment complex.

According to the arrest report, A’hylric quickly recovered from the slap and dashed around the building to tell her aunt what had happened.

“I’m glad she knew how to fight back,” Teshia McGill, the girl’s mother, told NBC South Florida.

Police reviewed security footage from the apartment complex and identified the white SUV allegedly driven by Venegas. Two days later, on Saturday, July 8, Venegas was arrested after the young girl described her abductor’s appearance.

Venegas was charged with kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade jail records. He is being held in detention without bond.

Venegas also has a warrant for an expired driver’s license and a warrant for an immigration violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.