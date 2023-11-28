Florida high school under scrutiny over trans participation on girls volleyball team: report

A Florida high school is reportedly in the midst of some turmoil over rules regarding transgender participation in girls’ sports, which broke state law.

The principal and a few staff members at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek were reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation into “improper student participation in sports,” the Broward County Public Schools said in a statement on Monday. James Cecil was listed as the principal of the school.

The investigation stemmed from a biological male, who either transitioned or is in the midst of transitioning, being allowed to play on the girls’ volleyball team, WSVN-TV reported.

“The principal of Monarch High School and several staff members have been reassigned to non-school sites pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports,” Broward County Public Schools chief communications and legislate affairs officer John J. Sullivan said in a statement.

“Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

Alex Burgess, a temporary athletic coach, was told his services were “paused,” according to WSVN-TV.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in female sports in 2021.

“[Sports] took me to college. It’s taken many of our girls to college, to be able to get an education and to compete. We believe that it is very important that the integrity of those competitions are preserved,” he said at the time.

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports. The bill that we’re doing today will ensure fairness for women athletes for years to come in the state of Florida. It says that athletic teams or sports that are designated for females are open to females, and we’re going to go based off biology, not based off ideology, when we’re doing sports. The bill defines a student’s biological sex based on the student’s official birth certificate at the time of birth.”