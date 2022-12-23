Florida hits new record with weapons found in carry-on luggage at airport

Airline passengers have brought a record number of guns in carry-on luggage to airports in Florida and across the country this year.

According to a Dec. 16 press release from the Transportation Security Administration, 6,301 firearms have been intercepted at American airports this year, and more than 88% of them were loaded.

According to TSA agents at Orlando International Airport, 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints – setting a new record for Florida.

Weapons like Tasers, knives and guns are just some of the items that have been discovered inside passengers’ luggage.

Small knives hidden inside a credit card are also a big no-no. The TSA said those are most commonly found in passengers wallets or carry-on’s.

Other items like sports equipment may seem harmless, but could be dangerous in the wrong hands.

The TSA said they collect more than 2,000 pounds each month of weapons and items like hockey sticks, pool cues and baseball bats. All of those are allowed, but only if it’s in your checked bag.

Although firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, guns are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even if the passenger has a concealed weapon permit.

The fine for bringing guns to the checkpoint has been raised to up to $15,000, depending on whether the gun was loaded or the person was a repeat offender.

“We prefer the passenger decides to go ahead and checks their bag,” the TSA told Fox 35. “We don’t want them to leave it behind and lose the item.”

The TSA also noted that any firearms in a checked bag must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case.

Depending on the airline, that could be an additional cost of $25 to $50 per checked bag.