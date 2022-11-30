Florida K-9 takes down suspect holding woman against her will in home, sheriff says

A Florida K-9 sniffed out a suspect hiding inside a kitchen cabinet after deputies rescued a woman he was holding against her will on Friday, authorities said.

Deputies and K-9 Specter responded around 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive in Dover after receiving multiple phone calls from a woman who said she was being held against her will, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

After several minutes of trying to contact the suspect and victim, deputies busted through the front door, which allowed the woman to escape safely, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies confirmed the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Kim Michael Torres, and ordered him multiple times to come out of hiding, according to authorities.

MEET THE HEROIC POLICE DOG WHO CONQUERED TRAGEDY AND CHANGED LAW FOR K-9 SAFETY

When he refused, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Dustin Hartline released K-9 Specter into the home. The police dog quickly sniffed out Torres, who was hiding inside a kitchen cabinet and apprehended him.

“We gave the suspect multiple warnings advising him to come out,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of the victim and our deputies on the scene is the top priority. Had it not been for the professionalism of our deputies, it could have ended differently.”

GEORGIA K-9 OFFICER, MURDER SUSPECT KILLED IN CONFRONTATION AFTER POLICE CHASE

The sheriff also thanked dispatchers for recognizing the urgency for deputies to respond after the victim attempted to call for help without the suspect noticing.

Torres was treated at the scene and booked into the Falkenburg Road Jail without further incident.

Deputies said the investigation remains active.