Florida ‘Killer Clown’: Trial delayed amid new details of ‘credible’ clown-sighting leads from 90s murder

The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous “Killer Clown” case from 1990 has been delayed yet again as defense attorneys successfully sought time to examine newly discovered information about other clown sightings from that time, court papers show.

Jury selection in the trial for the decades-old case involving accused killer Sheila Keen Warren was scheduled to start this week after previously being postponed a half-dozen times. However, the trial was delayed yet again after prosecutors produced a “clown sighting file,” which defense attorneys had long been seeking, according to court documents cited by The Associated Press.

Keen Warren was accused of wearing white face paint, a red nose and an orange wig, and traveling to the South Florida home of Marlene Warren in 1990. She allegedly handed the woman balloons and flowers before shooting her in the face and killing her.

In the years before she was caught, Keen Warren married the victim’s husband, who was her boss at the time of the homicide. She was arrested 27 years later in 2017 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed that they had located the “clown sighting file” despite their previous claims that they had no such documents, according to the report.

The 25-page file contains information related to other reports of clown sightings in the area at the time of Warren’s slaying, according to the report. It reportedly includes the names and contact information related for “roughly 40 credible” clown-sighting leads.

“Needless to say this will take the defense considerable time and resources to investigate,” the defense argued, according to the report.