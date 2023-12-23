Florida mall shooting leaves ‘multiple’ people injured days before Christmas: Officials
December 23, 2023/
A shooting at a mall in Florida has left multiple people injured, police said on Saturday.
The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.
People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.
Posted in