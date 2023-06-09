Florida man accused of sexually abusing children he offered to babysit: police

Osceola County, Florida, law enforcement officials arrested a man this week on allegations that he victimized and sexually abused two boys he babysat, according to police.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Vitor Camilo Coelho Pinto, a Brazilian national living in Kissimmee, Florida, since 2020.

On June 5, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of capital sexual battery, after an 11-year-old boy disclosed he had been victimized by Pinto multiple times.

As the investigation unfolded, an 8-year-old boy allegedly told the sheriff’s office’s special victims unit he was the victim of several incidents involving lewd and lascivious conduct by Pinto.

Pinto, the sheriff’s office said, has lived in the West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway area of Kissimmee, Florida since 2020, and while living there, he befriended several Brazilian families in the area and offered to babysit and help with childcare.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office executed a warrant against Pinto and arrested him on 10 counts each of capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there may be other victims.

The department encourages anyone with information about the incident, or if their child has been in contact with Pinto, to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.