Florida man allegedly crashed stolen Mustang into sheriff cars, Uber vehicle killing 3

Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on a Florida bridge involving a rideshare driver and a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened the night of Dec. 6 on I-275 at the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to assist Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies regarding a stolen Ford Mustang that they had unsuccessfully attempted to stop. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Leosvany Roman, allegedly crashed into two HCSO vehicles before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

According to FHP, Roman led officers on a chase in which he collided with an FHP trooper’s vehicle, then turned around, rammed the vehicle again, then sped off before hitting a Dodge Caravan head-on. The driver, who FHP confirmed was an Uber operator, was pronounced dead at the scene along with one of three passengers, with a second passenger later dying at a hospital from her injuries.

“This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he’s ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail.”

FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO KEEP BIBLE IN LIBRARIES AFTER ATHEIST COMPLAINT

The Dodge driver was identified as a 33-year-old man from Bradenton, Florida. The passenger who died at the scene is said to be a 52-year-old man from Ohio.

FHP said they could not confirm whether the Dodge driver was on duty for Uber at the time. Uber said in a statement to Fox News Digital that they have no record of the trip, and that the crash “does not appear to be connected to the Uber platform.”

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FALSELY REPORTING HER CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS GIFTS STOLEN IN FAILED GRINCH-LIKE PLOT

A 24-year-old passenger from Ohio was last said to have suffered a serious injury, and a 27-year-old trooper who is a two-year veteran with the department, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, FHP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roman is charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding involving death, driving while license suspended involving death and battery on a law enforcement officer.