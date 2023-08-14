Florida man allegedly made sexual remarks to victim at bus stop, then stabbed her: police

A suspect was arrested for allegedly making lewd remarks to a woman and then stabbing her at a bus stop, Miami police say.

Miami Beach resident Richard Jin, 34, was charged with second-degree felony attempted murder, third-degree robbery by sudden snatching and third-degree criminal mischief.

The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while the victim and a witness were waiting at a bus stop on Biscayne Boulevard.

In a police report obtained by Fox News Digital, a witness told police that she and the victim were waiting for the bus when they were approached by the suspect. Jin allegedly made lewd remarks that were later redacted by the police.

When the victim began recording Jin’s behavior, he allegedly grabbed her cellphone and threw it on the street, shattering its screen.

“The victim ran after her phone; to which the defendant responded by chasing her and tackling her to the ground,” the police report read.

The suspect then procured a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the witness.

“The witness specifically recalls the defendant aiming for the victim’s neck with the knife,” the report added. The victim suffered punctures on her right upper-arm, her right thigh and the right side of her neck.

“Miami Police Officers’ swift actions in collecting evidence and witness statements during their thorough investigation lead to the successful apprehension of 34-year-old Richard Jin,” an official said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“These offenses are never taken lightly and this arrest is a prime example of the hard work and dedication our officers exemplify day in and day out while on street patrol to locate those who break the law and victimize innocent individuals within our community.”

Jin was apprehended and transported to a jail. Miami Police Department is actively investigating the incident.