Florida man arrested after running into thrift store fully naked, stealing merchandise: police

A Florida suspect was arrested after he allegedly robbed a church-run thrift store in the nude last week.

Michael Da Costa, 38, was charged with retail theft and indecent exposure, according to FOX 35 Orlando. An additional charge was added after police found he allegedly violated his probation regarding a domestic violence injunction.

The incident took place at the Wings of Faith Thrift Store in Ocala on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 35, the suspect reportedly entered the charity store fully naked and asked for clothes. The employee reportedly gave him a pair of shorts and asked him to leave, but he allegedly ran out of the store with a stolen t-shirt.

“[Da Costa] made no effort to cover his genitalia while in the store and was acting erratic,” the store employee reportedly told deputies. She said that she wanted to press charges for the indecent exposure incident, while the store manager wanted to press charges for the theft.

“Deputies later found Michael Da Costa running down a road naked,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “They located Da Costa and took him into custody.”

“Meanwhile, they learned that Da Costa stole from the nearby Wings of Faith Thrift Store and his probation was violated. He was placed under arrest and transported to our jail.”

Da Costa was quickly booked into the Marion County Jail. He is being held there on $6,000 bond.