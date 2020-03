This post was originally published on this site

Florida resident Thomas Andrews is sounding the alarm after receiving a suspicious official-looking envelope in the mail on Thursday. The envelope read “Time-Sensitive Fast-Tracked Open Immediately” on the top and on the bottom right ‘Important COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Document Enclosed.’ Inside a fake check with the line ‘Stimulus Relief Program’ printed in the top left corner and made out for more than $3,000.