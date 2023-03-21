Florida man charged after allegedly slapping woman’s face with pizza slice

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face with a slice of pizza during an argument, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a residence after receiving a 911 hangup call for a possible domestic disturbance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit.

Deputies spoke to the suspect, 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso, who told them he had an argument with the female victim, the affidavit stated.

The victim told deputies she had been slapped on the left side of her face with a slice of pizza during an argument after Alfonso became upset when she physically disciplined another individual in the home “on his bottom area,” according to the affidavit.

Pizza sauce was found on the front of the victim’s shirt, her shirt collar and the back of her shirt, deputies said. She also had “remnants of pizza” in her hair and around her ear.

The victim let deputies look inside the home, where they found pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen area, the affidavit said.

Alfonso was detained and told deputies he had been in an argument with the victim.

When deputies asked Alfonso if he had struck the victim in her face with a slice of pizza, he said he threw the pizza slice and that it hit her in the face, according to the document.

“The defendant advised he did not physically strike the victim with his hands, just with the pizza,” deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Alfonso was arrested on a battery charge and booked in the Marion County Jail. He was later released on his own recognizance.