Florida man claims he shot at officers thinking they were ‘Mexican cartel’ members

A Florida man told police he shot at them because he thought they were members of a Mexican drug cartel, according to an arrest affidavit. He is now facing premeditated murder charges.

Lukas Alves is facing a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly shot an officer in the chest at a Melbourne hotel Friday, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

While being questioned by officers after the shooting, Alves said that he believed the officers were members of the Mexican Cartel who showed up outside his room to steal his belongings.

“Alves and his roommate were staying at the Suburban Lodge Extended Stay when hotel management was alerted about a 911 hang-up call. When management knocked on Alves’ door they overheard the man yell, ‘There are a bunch of armed gunmen, and I’m going to die,’ an arrest affidavit states,” FOX 35 states.

Police were alerted to the verbal exchange and told the TV station they arrived at the hotel to check the roommates’ well-being.

When officers knocked on Alves’ room door, he repeatedly asked for their badge numbers several times. Police said they complied and gave them to him.

Alves then began to count down from three, then fired one shot through the door with his gun, striking an officer in the chest.

An exchange of gunfire then took place between officers and Alves. Some of Alves’ rounds reportedly went through the walls of another room where two people were staying.

Alves and his roommate were then taken into custody, police said. The officer is expected to recover.

Alves is facing three counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, one count of shooting into an occupied building and use of a firearm during a felony, FOX 35 says.

The officer shot was wearing a bulletproof vest and only suffered bruising and a small laceration on his chin.

“The vest did its job,” Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said. He added that Friday also marked the officer’s 26th anniversary with the agency. “Thank god he’s going to live to see another day,” he added.