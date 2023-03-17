Florida man held masseuse at gunpoint and demanded sex acts: police

A Florida felon allegedly put a gun to a masseuse’s head and demanded a happy ending, but she didn’t give in, police said.

Timothy Paul Taylor was arrested after his mother revealed where he fled, police said.

The 35-year-old, who’s been arrested over 20 times and convicted of nine felonies, is in Lake County Jail Friday after his alleged encounter with a masseuse in the Eustis, Florida massage parlor A1 Massage Thursday morning.

When she denied his demands for oral sex, Taylor allegedly pointed a gun at her, according to police, but she continued to say no.

He threatened to kill her if she called police and then fled, police said.

“She was a victim, but she fought back, and she resisted, and she was able to get out of there,” Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri told local news outlet WESH. “And anytime you can walk away from a violent crime like that, that’s a good thing.”

She ran to a neighboring business and called police, which sparked a daylong manhunt for the violent felony.

Police hunted Taylor down, and discovered he dropped his car off at his mom’s house, they said.

But his mom gave him up.

“She said he had left and went into the woods. And he admit(ted), he confessed to her that he had did something that he shouldn’t have done,” Capri told WESH.

By 2:30 p.m., he was in handcuffs after a brief struggle which ended after a police dog bit him on the leg, according to police.

Taylor was charged with attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and resisting arrest.