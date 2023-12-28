Florida man killed in Christmas morning hit-and-run hours after being best man in dad’s wedding

A family celebration turned tragic after the son of the groom was killed in a hit-and-run in Florida hours after the wedding.

According to Melbourne Police, Andrew ‘Drew’ Sofranko, 23, who was the best man at his father’s wedding, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Christmas morning when he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

“The physician said that he likely died immediately upon impact,” Douglas Sofranko, Drew’s father, told Fox 35 Orlando. “He didn’t have a pulse when the paramedics got there. So, there’s some very slight solace in the fact that he didn’t feel any pain, but it doesn’t really help the big picture.”

The 23-year-old Pennsylvania native was on vacation in Melbourne celebrating his father and stepmother’s wedding.

“Here’s to a marriage that not only stands the test of time, but also flourishes with each passing day,” Drew Sofranko said in his speech. “Dad, you’ve been my hero and guide, and now seeing you take this step with such grace and happiness fills my heart with immense joy.”

Douglas Sofranko told Fox 35 Orlando that their dream vacation turned into an absolute nightmare.

Now the family is hoping for justice in their son’s death and that the person responsible will come forward.

“What we do know is that it was a white four-door Chevrolet vehicle,” said Douglas Sofranko. “So, if any of the viewers know anyone in the area with a white, four-door Chevrolet vehicle in the area they see damage on, please call the Melbourne Police Department and let them know.”

According to a GoFundMe page, Drew Sofranko had plans to enlist in the United States Navy in 2024 with a goal of being a part of the Nuclear Field program.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the traffic homicide investigation to contact Melbourne Police at 321-616-5033.