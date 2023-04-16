Florida man robs arcade with BB gun before getting shot and fleeing: police

A Florida man faces serious charges after he allegedly robbed an arcade with a BB gun before getting shot and fleeing the scene.

Officers with the Clewiston Police Department responded to reports of an attempted armed robbery at about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a press release posted to the department’s Facebook page.

After a brief investigation, officers learned that a man wearing a mask walked into the arcade with a gun and demanded that everyone get on the ground.

FLORIDA WOMAN TURNS TABLES ON ARMED EX WHO SHOWED UP TO APARTMENT, KILLS HIM WITH ONE SHOT

An armed security guard at the business fired a single shot at the man before he fled the scene.

Police said officers canvassed the area and found a black BB gun which is believed to have been used by the suspect during the robbery.

A few hours later, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked at an apartment complex, with a man slumped over the steering wheel.

Once officers arrived, the man drove off and lead police on a vehicle pursuit in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.

GUN-TOTING FLORIDA DAD RUSHES TO DAUGHTER’S APARTMENT, TURNS TABLES ON HER ABUSIVE EX: POLICE

After a brief chase, officers apprehended 48-year-old Chad Mitchell Waldrep of Hollywood, Florida.

As Waldrep was taken into custody, police said, he told officers he was shot earlier in the night.

Waldrep was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his lower back and he was airlifted to the trauma center at Hendry Regional Medical Center.

FLORIDA MAN, 20, ARRESTED IN SHOOTING DEATHS OF DAUGHTER’S MOTHER, HER MOTHER

Police said evidence was collected during the investigation that allegedly links Waldrep, a convicted felon, to the armed robbery at the arcade.

“Calling in suspicious activity can play a critical role in preventing crime, solving crime, and saving lives,’ Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis said. “See something, say something.”

Police added that even though the robbery appears to have been an isolated incident with no further threat to the community, an investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once Waldrep is released from the hospital, he faces charges of armed robbery with a weapon and fleeing police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Charles Williams at 863-983-1474.