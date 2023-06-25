Florida man, stepson die after hiking at Texas national park in sizzling temps

A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died in Big Bend National Park in Texas on Friday after hiking in extremely hot conditions, according to park officials.

The national park’s communications center was alerted to an emergency on the Marufo Vega Trail at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Park officials said the 14-year-old stepson became ill and lost consciousness while hiking with his 31-year-old stepfather and 21-year-old brother, on a day when the temperature reached 119 degrees.

The 21-year-old attempted to carry his younger sibling back to the trail head as the stepfather left the two to go back to the vehicle and find help.

Once a team of park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents reached the scene an hour and a half after the call, the 14-year-old had died.

The search then turned toward the stepfather, and at about 8 p.m., his vehicle was found crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook.

The stepfather was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marufo Vega Trail, park officials said, winds through Big Bend’s rocky cliffs and rugged desert, in what is considered the hottest part of the park.

Making the trail even more strenuous is the lack of water and shade, making it dangerous to hike on sizzling summer days.

Texas has been experiencing extreme heat for the past three weeks, and in Big Bend, temperatures have reached between 110–119 degrees Fahrenheit along the Rio Grande and at low elevations.