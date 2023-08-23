Florida man swipes nearly $11k worth of meats and ingredients from Tampa restaurant: Police

A Florida man was caught on camera ransacking a local restaurant’s storage area and stealing approximately $11,000 worth of meat and ingredients. Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.

The Tampa Police Department confirmed that on Thursday, August 17, at 11:26 p.m., a male suspect was seen behind Bayshore Mediterranean Grill breaking into the popular local restaurant.

Surveillance video released by police show the male suspect using a large pair of pliers to pry the storage door open and gain access into the restaurant.

Police said that he stole $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients.

BRAWL AT FLORIDA CHICKEN WING RESTAURANT TRIGGERED AFTER WOMEN CLOGGED TOILET: POLICE

Video footage shows him finding a black trash bag and piling the stolen goods inside.

Police say they need help with the investigation. They are asking the community to watch surveillance footage to help them identify the suspect.

TENNESSEE JUDGE ORDERS MENTAL EVALUATION FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY OPENED FIRE AT JEWISH SCHOOL

Detectives say they have been gathering evidence and developing leads in this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect involved in the burglary is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.