Florida man who allegedly beat shark with hammer faces charges

A Florida man who allegedly beat a shark with a hammer last year before releasing it back into the ocean will face charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Waddill is charged with violation of restrictions on possession of prohibited species, failure to return prohibited species unharmed, violation of the prohibition against harvest and the landing or sale of sharks, all misdemeanors, the state’s attorney’s office said.

FISHERMEN FIND REMAINS OF MISSING MAN INSIDE SHARK IN ARGENTINA

A court summons was issued after prosecutors reviewed an investigation conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The Dec. 20 incident occurred at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach and was captured on video.

“Two (2) males were observed catching a shark while shore fishing, bringing the shark to shore, hitting the shark over the head with a hammer, and then dragging the shark back into the water and releasing it,” the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post at the time.

The shark is believed to have been a lemon shark, which is among 28 protected sharks in the state of Florida, Fox Orlando reported. An investigator noted that the man said he was fishing and caught the shark. He allegedly admitted to hitting the shark and releasing back it into the water.

The investigator was unable to locate the shark.