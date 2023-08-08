Florida man with rap sheet spanning decades allegedly threatens cops with cane: ‘Rip your ‘f—ing head off’

A Florida man allegedly threatened sheriff’s deputies with his walking cane during an arrest on August 4.

The man was initially being arrested for driving under the influence before beginning to allegedly threaten deputies in Ocala, Florida. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly spotted 61-year-old Stephen Paciorek, driving a bike with a trailer, almost hit a pedestrian, according to FOX 35.

According to officials, the man was “extremely loud and uncooperative” during the traffic stop and a beer can was allegedly seen in the bike’s upholder.

Paciorek allegedly didn’t listen to deputies when he was asked to get off the bike.

After a period of time, the man agreed to perform a few field sobriety tests and used his cane, according to an arrest affidavit.

He again became uncooperative, and then threatened deputies.

“I have a cane and I will rip your f—— head off,” Paciorek allegedly told deputies.

Deputies began to arrest the man, who allegedly resisted and tried to kick the deputies. The officials were forced to take Paciorek to the ground in order to place him under arrest.

Officials said that Paciorek also kicked the police car’s door so hard that a gap was revealed, causing an estimated $500 in damage.

Paciorek has a criminal history in Florida, as well as Massachusetts and New Hampshire dating back to 1984, deputies said.

Jail records indicate that Paciorek is facing charges of DUI, three counts of assault on an officer, one count of battery on an officer, two counts of resisting an officer, and one count of damage to property.